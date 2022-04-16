$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.88. 1,576,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,057. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.