$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.30 million and the lowest is $363.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 269,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

