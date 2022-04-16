$383.56 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $383.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

