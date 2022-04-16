$395.08 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $395.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.41. 284,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.