$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.93.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

