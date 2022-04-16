500 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,032,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 52.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CCMP traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.20. 348,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.