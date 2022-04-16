$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post $51.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.90 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of PI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 157,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,831. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

