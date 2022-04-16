520 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

CHTR stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.32. 1,023,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.