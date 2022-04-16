5,388 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80.

