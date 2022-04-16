$7.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce $7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.08. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $37.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.88. 407,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $681.88 and a 200-day moving average of $663.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $510.70 and a 52 week high of $747.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

