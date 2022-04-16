$72.50 Million in Sales Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post sales of $72.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the lowest is $72.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $19,290,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 803,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

