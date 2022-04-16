$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $467.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

