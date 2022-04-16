$9.97 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $9.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $45.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $56.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $45.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $49.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $733.02. 795,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

