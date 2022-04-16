AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $174.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

