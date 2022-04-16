Absa Group Limited (AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on May 5th

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

