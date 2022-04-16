Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,788,145 shares in the company, valued at $35,074,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,850.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $378,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.11. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

