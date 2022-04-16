Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

