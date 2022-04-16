ACT Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Skorpios Trust bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 392,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,962. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

