ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 26,500 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

ACT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Neoleukin Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 361,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

