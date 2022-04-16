ACT Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Akerna worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 565,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

