ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $977.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

