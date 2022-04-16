Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the March 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

