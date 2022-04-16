Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the March 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90.
Adler Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adler Group (ADPPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.