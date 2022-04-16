Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,526 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $136,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,915,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

