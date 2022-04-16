Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,911,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000.

VBK stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. 187,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.35 and a 200-day moving average of $265.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

