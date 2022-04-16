Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,748. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

