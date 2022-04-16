Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.44.

Pool stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,491. Pool Co. has a one year low of $367.70 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.04 and its 200 day moving average is $490.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

