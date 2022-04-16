Advisor Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VBK traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. 187,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

