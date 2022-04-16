Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.46. 533,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.69.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

