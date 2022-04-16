Advisor Partners LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.