Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 211,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

