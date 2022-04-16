Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,613. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

