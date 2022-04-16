Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,251 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 5,478,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

