Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AENZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

