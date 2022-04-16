AHL Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.04 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

