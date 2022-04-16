Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £494.76 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($644.72).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 194 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £494.70 ($644.64).

On Thursday, February 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($645.40).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 233.49 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 378.85 ($4.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.25.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.