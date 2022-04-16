AMS Capital Ltda Cuts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises about 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.