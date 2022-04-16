AMS Capital Ltda Has $22.99 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Etsy comprises 5.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.79. 3,775,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.