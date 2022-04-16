Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $11.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.26 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $57.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.16. 2,667,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

