Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

CHPT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 9,594,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,176. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

