Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.62. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.