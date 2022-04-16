Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $48.75 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $962.81 million, a P/E ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.