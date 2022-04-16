Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to announce $418.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.04 million and the lowest is $412.89 million. Plantronics reported sales of $476.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Plantronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $10,547,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $196,331,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 675,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

