Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report $194.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

