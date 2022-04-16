Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sientra by 388.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 1,122,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

