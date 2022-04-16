Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $165.60

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 231,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,620. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.