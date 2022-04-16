Analysts Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €719.83

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €719.83 ($782.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($565.22) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($833.70) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($690.22) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($811.96) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €4.00 ($4.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €615.50 ($669.02). 6,818 shares of the company traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($465.58) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($646.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €651.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €766.11.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

