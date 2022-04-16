Analyzing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hyperfine alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.84%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 168.32 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.25 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -34.16

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Precision Optics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.