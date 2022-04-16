Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

AVXL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 547,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

