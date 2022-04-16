Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) Insider Jonathan Battershill Purchases 200,000 Shares

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Battershill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,424.81).

Jonathan Battershill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jonathan Battershill bought 99,129 shares of Anglesey Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.87 ($3,875.25).

LON AYM opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75. Anglesey Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.42 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

