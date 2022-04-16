Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a one year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

